CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

TREASURER/BOOKKEEPER NEEDED

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the article(NOBLE) The Village of Noble is still accepting applications for a Treasurer/Bookkeeper. The position is...

www.freedom929.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Florida worker disproves labour shortage complaints by applying for 60 entry-level jobs and getting one interview

A Florida worker has revealed he applied for 60 entry-level jobs in one month and got just one interview, despite widespread complaints of a labour shortage from business owners.Joey Holz, who has experience working in the food service industry, applied for two jobs every day from 1 September 1 to 30 September in the local Fort Myers and Lee County area.Of the 60 roles he applied for, Holz said he received just 16 email responses, spoke to four of these companies by phone and had only one interview.Holz wrote in a now-viral Facebook post that he decided to embark on...
ECONOMY
Antelope Valley Press

Audit: RCSD’s bookkeeping is clean

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond Community Services District received a “clean” audit for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, which shows no material problems with the District’s bookkeeping. This is the eighth year in a row the District has received such an audit opinion, Director Greg Wood said. “It is remarkable … how...
freedom929.com

JASPER COUNTY BOARD MEETING

(NEWTON) The Jasper County Board had its regular monthly meeting for October last Thursday night. The Board : with recommendations from both the Finance Committee and the Ambulance Department Committee, on a 10 to 1 vote, with one board member absent, agreed to place an Ambulance Department Levy Increase Referendum on the 2022 Primary Ballot for June 28th, 2022 : agreed to place the Jasper County fiscal year 2022 budget on display for public viewing : on an 8 to 3 vote, with one board member absent, agreed to appoint Jamee Mitchell to the At-Large Position to the Jasper County Board of Health for a three year term expiring in September 2024 : approved support for Indiana Rail Road’s Wabash Valley Rail Bridges Project, which plans to replace 21 bridges with grant funds, 4 of which are in Jasper County : heard an update on the new Law Enforcement Center, noting that masonry work and inmate cell work is continuing with the project’s progress running on time with estimates : and agreed to approve the 2020 Newton Station Settlement Agreement as presented : the Board’s next meeting will be November 18th.
HEALTH
freedom929.com

APPLICATION DEADLINE TOMORROW TO FILL VACANCY ON SCHOOL BOARD

(OLNEY) A reminder that tomorrow is the application deadline for prospective candidates to submit their names to the Richland County School District to fill the vacant seat currently on the Richland County School Board of Education, due to a recent board member resignation. A letter of interest and resume must be submitted to the RCCU #1 Board of Education by mail or sent via email to Board President, Jeff Wilson, at jwilson@rccu1.net. The term for the vacancy will begin November 2021 and run through April 2023. This position will be appointed during the regular school board meeting to be held November 16th, 2021. A board of education candidate must be a registered voter and a resident of the school district at least one year preceding the appointment. Tomorrow, October 21st, is the deadline for applications to be received.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
freedom929.com

ILFMA / MANAGER COURSES

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Farmers Market Association is offering an online course to achieve certification as a Farmers Market Manager with the course being sponsored by the Illinois Farm Bureau. The classes will be held Monday nights from 6:00 to 8:30 for nine weeks by using Zoom and Google Classroom networks. The interactive program will address real-world market issues and train market managers in best practices for successful farmers markets. Participants are encouraged to have completed the Illinois Farmers Market Association manager boot camp or have at least two years of experience as a market manager. Registration is underway for the fall/winter classes with the dates running November thru the end of January. The cost is $250 for association members and $350 for non-members. To get more details and to register, go to the Association’s website, at www.ilfma.wildapricot.org/event-4504793.
AGRICULTURE
lostcoastoutpost.com

Bookkeeper

Good computer skills including experience with spreadsheets. Exceptional organizational skills. Excellent data entry skills. Payroll accounting skills. Processing accounts Payable and Receivable. Process bank reconciliations. Processing various taxes and tax reporting. Paying and monitoring multiple insurances. And much more. Schedule. Full-time or part-time with a flexible schedule Monday through Friday.
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy