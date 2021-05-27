CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MEMORIAL DAY REMINDERS

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 2021-05-27

(OLNEY/NEWTON) A reminder that most all area City and Village Halls will be closed next Monday in observance...

www.freedom929.com

freedom929.com

JASPER COUNTY BOARD MEETING

(NEWTON) The Jasper County Board had its regular monthly meeting for October last Thursday night. The Board : with recommendations from both the Finance Committee and the Ambulance Department Committee, on a 10 to 1 vote, with one board member absent, agreed to place an Ambulance Department Levy Increase Referendum on the 2022 Primary Ballot for June 28th, 2022 : agreed to place the Jasper County fiscal year 2022 budget on display for public viewing : on an 8 to 3 vote, with one board member absent, agreed to appoint Jamee Mitchell to the At-Large Position to the Jasper County Board of Health for a three year term expiring in September 2024 : approved support for Indiana Rail Road’s Wabash Valley Rail Bridges Project, which plans to replace 21 bridges with grant funds, 4 of which are in Jasper County : heard an update on the new Law Enforcement Center, noting that masonry work and inmate cell work is continuing with the project’s progress running on time with estimates : and agreed to approve the 2020 Newton Station Settlement Agreement as presented : the Board’s next meeting will be November 18th.
HEALTH
freedom929.com

APPLICATION DEADLINE TOMORROW TO FILL VACANCY ON SCHOOL BOARD

(OLNEY) A reminder that tomorrow is the application deadline for prospective candidates to submit their names to the Richland County School District to fill the vacant seat currently on the Richland County School Board of Education, due to a recent board member resignation. A letter of interest and resume must be submitted to the RCCU #1 Board of Education by mail or sent via email to Board President, Jeff Wilson, at jwilson@rccu1.net. The term for the vacancy will begin November 2021 and run through April 2023. This position will be appointed during the regular school board meeting to be held November 16th, 2021. A board of education candidate must be a registered voter and a resident of the school district at least one year preceding the appointment. Tomorrow, October 21st, is the deadline for applications to be received.
EDUCATION
freedom929.com

SIGN UP UNDERWAY FOR THE ADOPT-A-FAMILY PROGRAM / RICHLAND COUNTY

(OLNEY) On-line registrations are now being accepted for the Adopt-A-Family Christmas gift program in Richland County. The registration form can be found on Facebook at ME/AdoptAFamily Richland County or on the Good Samaritan of Richland County Facebook page. For those without access to a computer, the staff at the Olney Public Library is available to assist. Once registration forms are received, families will be contacted with an appointment for an in-person interview to complete the process with the interviews now underway. Meanwhile, individuals, families, groups, and others who have adopted families for Christmas in the past will be contacted to help out again. Others who are interested in adopting a family should contact Jean by calling 618-837-8192. The Adopt-A-Family program had a great increase in families who were adopted last year and with more expected this year, those more fortunate are encouraged to help out. The Adopt-A-Family will also accept donations which can be sent to Good Samaritan of Richland County in Olney, at P.O. Box 365, with AAF in the memo line so all donations go directly to the AAF Program. The donated funds are used to buy grocery gift cards for the adopted families. Thanks in advance for helping.
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
Politics
freedom929.com

MEETINGS SET FOR TONIGHT

(NEWTON/OLNEY) In area meetings coming up on this Tuesday night :. * the Newton City Council will meet in regular session tonight at 6:00 at the Newton City Hall. * the IECC Board of Trustees has its regular monthly meeting tonight in Robinson at 6:15.
POLITICS
freedom929.com

AREA BLOOD DRIVES THIS WEEK

(OLNEY/NEWTON) The American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood and platelet shortage that has caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in the past six years. With less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks, the Red Cross asks donors of all blood types, especially type O, to make plans or appointments to give blood or platelets as soon as possible. Upcoming area blood drives :
CHARITIES
freedom929.com

LOCAL / AREA UPCOMING EVENTS

(OLNEY) The Ridgway Chapter of the Illinois Audubon Society has its next meeting next Tuesday night, October 19th, at the First Presbyterian Church in Olney, starting at 7:00. This month’s program is titled “A Mosaic of Natural Treasures on the Illinois Landscape” and will be presented by Sami Childerson, a native of rural Effingham County, with the Illinois Nature Preserves Commission. The meeting is open to the public and face coverings are required per State Health Department recommendations.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

SCHEDULE FOR THE NEXT WEEK

(NEWTON) The Jasper County Solid Waste Program continues today with the Highway Department dumpsters open today, from now until 3:30 this afternoon. The rural dumpster schedule for next week will be at the South Muddy site next Tuesday morning, the Willow Hill location next Wednesday morning, and at the Yale site next Thursday morning. Contact the Highway Department Office next week if a question.
POLITICS
