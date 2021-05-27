MEMORIAL DAY REMINDERS

(OLNEY) On-line registrations are now being accepted for the Adopt-A-Family Christmas gift program in Richland County. The registration form can be found on Facebook at ME/AdoptAFamily Richland County or on the Good Samaritan of Richland County Facebook page. For those without access to a computer, the staff at the Olney Public Library is available to assist. Once registration forms are received, families will be contacted with an appointment for an in-person interview to complete the process with the interviews now underway. Meanwhile, individuals, families, groups, and others who have adopted families for Christmas in the past will be contacted to help out again. Others who are interested in adopting a family should contact Jean by calling 618-837-8192. The Adopt-A-Family program had a great increase in families who were adopted last year and with more expected this year, those more fortunate are encouraged to help out. The Adopt-A-Family will also accept donations which can be sent to Good Samaritan of Richland County in Olney, at P.O. Box 365, with AAF in the memo line so all donations go directly to the AAF Program. The donated funds are used to buy grocery gift cards for the adopted families. Thanks in advance for helping.

RICHLAND COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO