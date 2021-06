The weekend is finally here, so hopefully most of us can find some time to lean back, kick off our shoes and thumb our joysticks all willy nilly while we stare slack jawed at our tv’s. The only downside, of course, is it’s the eve of another E3, and with all of these new game announcements, I can’t help but look at my current old games with a deep sense of discontontent. Hopefully, our faithfull readers are more well adjusted than me. Either way, here is what we’re playing this weekend. How about you?