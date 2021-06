What do you want to Ask a Muslim? Submit your questions online or fill out the form below. Why do you have to speak Arabic in order for you to become a Muslim?. No, one does not have to speak Arabic in order to become a Muslim. There are approximately 1.8 billion Muslims around the world spread across Central Asia to the entire Middle East and Western Asia (except Armenia and Israel), all of North Africa, as well as many countries in West Africa, South Asia and Maritime Southeast Asia. They all speak diverse native languages ranging from Arabic to Urdu, Pashto, Tajik, Lampung, Hindi, Turkish, Malay and many more.