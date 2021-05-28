Flags flying in Sunbury to honor veterans, essential workers

SUNBURY — Flags for veterans and essential workers are now flying along Front Street in Sunbury along Merle Philips Park.

On Thursday, members of the Sunbury Rotary Club installed 40 American flags to honor veterans, first responders, health care workers and frontline workers. The flags will be on display until June 5 in front of the wall near the entrance to the riverside park and amphitheater.

“We wanted to do a COVID-friendly fundraiser where we didn’t need to have a gathering with it,” said Rotary President Shawn Walshaw-Wertz. “People can sponsor the flags and have it on display. For our first year doing this, we thought it would be a good way to kick it off.”

Walshaw-Wertz was joined by Rotary Vice President Vicky Rosancrans and Rotary members Kristine Rosancrans, Randy Shroyer and Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor in placing the poles and flags into the grass. There were at least five other Rotary members present as well. Each flag has a keepsake medallion with the sponsor’s hero’s name on it that the family can take home with them.

“We thought it would be a good idea to honor those veterans who served and are still serving, as well as honoring everyday heroes for their dedication and sacrifice during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rosancrans.

The rotary’s goal for next year is 100 flags, said Rosancrans.

“It was a tough year for people and businesses, so hopefully this will catch on,” she said.

The corporate sponsor is Weis Markets. The funds raised will go back to the rotary fund.

For more information, contact the Sunbury Rotary Club at www.sunburyrotary.org or on Facebook.