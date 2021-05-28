Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sunbury, PA

Flags flying in Sunbury to honor veterans, essential workers

By Justin Strawser jstrawser@dailyitem.com
Posted by 
The Daily Item
The Daily Item
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QzAVn_0aEP8Iyp00

SUNBURY — Flags for veterans and essential workers are now flying along Front Street in Sunbury along Merle Philips Park.

On Thursday, members of the Sunbury Rotary Club installed 40 American flags to honor veterans, first responders, health care workers and frontline workers. The flags will be on display until June 5 in front of the wall near the entrance to the riverside park and amphitheater.

“We wanted to do a COVID-friendly fundraiser where we didn’t need to have a gathering with it,” said Rotary President Shawn Walshaw-Wertz. “People can sponsor the flags and have it on display. For our first year doing this, we thought it would be a good way to kick it off.”

Walshaw-Wertz was joined by Rotary Vice President Vicky Rosancrans and Rotary members Kristine Rosancrans, Randy Shroyer and Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor in placing the poles and flags into the grass. There were at least five other Rotary members present as well. Each flag has a keepsake medallion with the sponsor’s hero’s name on it that the family can take home with them.

“We thought it would be a good idea to honor those veterans who served and are still serving, as well as honoring everyday heroes for their dedication and sacrifice during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rosancrans.

The rotary’s goal for next year is 100 flags, said Rosancrans.

“It was a tough year for people and businesses, so hopefully this will catch on,” she said.

The corporate sponsor is Weis Markets. The funds raised will go back to the rotary fund.

For more information, contact the Sunbury Rotary Club at www.sunburyrotary.org or on Facebook.

The Daily Item

The Daily Item

Sunbury, PA
2K+
Followers
208
Post
445K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Item

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sunbury, PA
City
Home, PA
Sunbury, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Flags#The Sunbury Rotary Club#Covid#Weis Markets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Sunbury, PAPosted by
The Daily Item

UPDATE Shikellamy furloughs 63 support workers

SUNBURY — Sixty-three members of the Shikellamy School District Educational Support Professionals Association have been furloughed. At Wednesday’s school board meeting, directors voted 6-3 to outsource the services after the union and the district could not come to an agreement. Directors Jenna Eister-Whitaker, Lori Garman and Dave Persing voted against...