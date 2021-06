On June 24, the Resorts World Las Vegas casino will open, debuting a brand-new payment method for wagering on slots and table games. The newest Strip resort will become the first property in the city where players can use a digital log-in to use cashless wagering for gambling services. Resorts World will utilize GamingPlay, the digital gaming wallet of the property. Genting Rewards members will be able to login to their account without the need for a card, thanks to the new technology.