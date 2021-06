The number of people across the globe facing food insecurity doubled during the pandemic, and governments struggled to respond, even in wealthy nations like the US and UK. There was no way for activists to advocate for a better response, so now there's a push to recognize something enshrined in international law long ago, but rarely recognized in practice: the right to food. But, as The World's Rupa Shenoy reports, winning that right may just be the first step in a long fight to address mounting food insecurity.