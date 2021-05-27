No. 1 seed Northeastern Swings Past No. 4 seed Charleston, 10-3, in CAA Tournament

BOX SCORE (PDF) | POSTGAME NOTES | CAA CHAMPIONSHIP CENTRAL. - Right-handed pitcher Cam Schlittler (8-0) tossed 8.0 strong innings, striking out six and walked just one, while Jared Dupere, Ian Fair and Ben Malgeri each homered to lead top-seeded Northeastern (33-9) to a 10-3 win over No. 4 seed Charleston (25-24) at the CAA Baseball Championship on Thursday at Brooks Field on the campus of UNCW. The Huskies jumped on top of the Cougars with six runs in the first inning and improve to 17-0 this season when scoring in the opening inning.