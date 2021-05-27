Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

No. 1 seed Northeastern Swings Past No. 4 seed Charleston, 10-3, in CAA Tournament

nuhuskies.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOX SCORE (PDF) | POSTGAME NOTES | CAA CHAMPIONSHIP CENTRAL. - Right-handed pitcher Cam Schlittler (8-0) tossed 8.0 strong innings, striking out six and walked just one, while Jared Dupere, Ian Fair and Ben Malgeri each homered to lead top-seeded Northeastern (33-9) to a 10-3 win over No. 4 seed Charleston (25-24) at the CAA Baseball Championship on Thursday at Brooks Field on the campus of UNCW. The Huskies jumped on top of the Cougars with six runs in the first inning and improve to 17-0 this season when scoring in the opening inning.

nuhuskies.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Glavine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caa#Hitting Streak#Caa Tournament#Mpglav#Northeastern Baseball#Uncw#Fair#Nu#Elon#Flobaseball#Wrbb 104 9 Fm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Wiggins, COFort Morgan Times

Wiggins earns 10 seed in 2A playoffs

Wiggins baseball’s hard work is paying off. Following an 11-5 finish to their regular-season slate, the Tigers earned the No. 10 seed to the Class 2A regional tournament. They’ll play No. 23 Sargent at noon on Tuesday for the first round. The Tigers began the season with an early setback...
Aurora, COsentinelcolorado.com

Girls Soccer: 2021 Class 5A state tournament seedings, bracket

AURORA | Bracket and schedule for the 2021 Class 5A girls state soccer tournament as released by the Colorado High School Activities Association on June 13, 2021. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports.
Windsor, COThe Tribune

Northridge top seed in 4A girls soccer playoffs, Windsor seeded fourth

After going 10-0 during the regular season and winning the Class 4A/3A Longs Peak League title with a 9-0 record in league, Northridge is the top seed in the 16-team 4A girls state soccer brackets, released Sunday afternoon by CHSAA. The Grizzlies face 16th-seeded Skyview (5-4-1) in the opening round...
Brooklyn Park, MNFOX 21 Online

Cherry, Greenway Softball Learn Seedings for State Tournament

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – State softball brackets were released on Saturday morning as teams get set for the action to start on Tuesday. In Class A, Cherry is the No. 5 seed in their first state tournament appearance since 2016. The Tigers will face No. 4 seed Edgerton in the quarterfinals with first pitch set for 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15.
Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Monarchs lose 11-10 to Seeds Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Monarchs came up just short in a donnybrook Thursday night at Hobart Detter, losing to the Sunflower Seeds 11-10. Tanner Schrag got to third in the bottom of the ninth before a flyout ended the game. Each team scored in the fourth. The Seeds put...
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Joe Lunardi picks the No. 1 seeds for 2022 NCAA Tournament

At long last, the transfer portal has calmed down across college basketball. While there’s still the occasional odd entry and some good players remain on the market, it’s nothing like early in the spring when it felt like multiple high-quality, high-profile players entered the portal every day. That means projecting...
Henderson, MNsouthernminn.com

State Tournament Preview: LS-H softball ranked top seed

The Le Sueur-Henderson softball team is on the path to the state championship, but to make it there, the Giants will compete against top eight teams in class AA. LS-H is in a unique position as the top seed of the tournament with a 21-1 record. The quarterfinals and the...
Cooperstown, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Class C softball championship: No. 3 Pulaski wins sectional title in 18-0 shutout over top-seeded Cooperstown

Cooperstown, N.Y. — The Pulaski softball team cruised to an 18-0 win over top-seeded Cooperstown to win its second consecutive Section III Class C sectional title game. Despite winning the first Class C sectional softball championship in over a year due to the pandemic, Pulaski coach Leah LeBeau said the emotions of not having a season last year never entered the teams minds as they celebrated.