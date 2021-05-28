Natasha Poly Rocks Casual Denim Looks for Vogue Paris

Isabel Marant releases an update to her famous wedge sneaker. Isabel Marant has an idea for comfortable yet fashionable post-pandemic footwear—and it involves the brand’s famous wedge sneaker, the Beckett, which first debuted a decade ago. Now reimagined as the Balskee, the sneaker comes with a hidden wedge heel, velcro straps, two-tone detailing, and a sculptural silhouette. The original Beckett quickly became a sell-out, citing over 200,000 pairs sold and a fanbase that boasted Kendall Jenner, Gisele Bündchen, Rihanna, and, of course, Beyoncé (the sneaker stole the spotlight in her ‘Love On Top’ music video!). And now, complete with its 10th anniversary facelift, the 10-centimeter-high Balskee comes in five different colorways—true black, forest green, scarlet red, and mustard yellow included. Shop your next comfort shoe, retailing for $770, now on isabelmarant.com.