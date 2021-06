Liberal actress and activist Jane Fonda criticized President Joe Biden for failing to put forth “bold” climate policies. “Well, it’s nice to be hopeful again, and it’s much better to push a moderate than to fight a fascist, right? We’re very, very grateful for what he’s been doing. He’s done a lot of very good things. But not enough, not bold enough and not fast enough,” Fonda said Tuesday during an appearance on CNN’s New Day.