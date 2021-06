The pandemic jeopardized the financial means for many Americans, prompting a nation-wide eviction moratorium. But, for one finance exec, that apparently meant a new way to live rent-free. Cantor Fitzgerald’s Chief Administration Officer Paul Pion and his girlfriend have been living in a Hamptons house for two years and, despite their lease ending last month, they refuse to leave. Now the owner, who has found a buyer for the home, wants them out, a lawsuit alleges. “It looks like an episode of Hoarders,” a source told the New York Post. The lawsuit claims the house has suffered from the couple’s lavish parties, and property appraisers described it as a mess.