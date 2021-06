One of my fondest memories from childhood was a trip to Spaceland Amusement Park with my father and my sister Carol. The year was 1958 and I was not quite five years old, Carol was eight. The park was located in an old airplane hanger just east of the Meadowbrook Parkway on Old Country Road in Westbury, New York. It stood on the former site of one of the worlds first civilian airports and had become hemmed-in on all sides by unrelenting, post-war suburban growth.