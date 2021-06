Not everyone will understand your “why” or your “how,” — but do good anyway. Come on! — It’s a bunny business. What isn’t there to love, right? Few people will take the time to find out what you’re doing or your motivation, and it’s easier for people to jump to conclusions. YOU are uniquely positioned to do this and to change the world. Embrace the negativity and listen carefully to what naysayers are saying. Take this opportunity to learn from questions or negative comments. Take criticism as an opportunity to sharpen yourself. Don’t expect everyone to be your cheerleader. They may even challenge your motives or character, which will sting even worse. None of that matters: Do good anyway.