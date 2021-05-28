Jury awards doctor $2.75 million for racial discrimination in AdventHealth residency program

A jury awarded a doctor $2.75 million last week, finding that he faced racial discrimination while participating in a residency program through AdventHealth, the Altamonte Springs-based health system that’s among Florida’s largest.

“It made me feel free,” Dr. Baiywo Rop said after the verdict. “I have lived with a burden of shame for a very long time.”

The six-person jury’s verdict last Friday found that Dr. Baiywo Rop’s race played a motivating factor in AdventHealth’s decision to terminate him. AdventHealth disagrees with the verdict and plans to file an appeal, according to David Breen, a spokesperson for AdventHealth.

Rop said, since his termination, he’s applied to more than 100 residency programs and hasn’t even received a phone call.

“Being terminated from a program is the worst thing that could ever happen,’ he said. “I have lived, hiding from people. I am scared of telling people what happened.”

Rop, a Kenyan native, joined the residency program in 2013 as the first African American to be accepted, according to a statement released by the Girley Law Firm, which represented him. He became ill from an autoimmune disease soon after and was diagnosed with pernicious anemia, caused by a vitamin B-12 deficiency, in fall of 2015.

Rop began to display symptoms such as chronic red eyes, memory loss and numbness in his arms and legs, restricting his academic abilities, his lawyers said. After requesting two weeks to address his condition in 2014, he requested additional medical leave and offered to do a rotation in Kenya while he was absent.

In response, his program director Laura Bancroft requested on multiple occasions that he go back to Kenya to finish his residency, according to the lawsuit. As symptoms worsened, faculty members said Rop was lazy and needed to stop smoking marijuana, according to the lawsuit.

AdventHealth denied the allegations in a defense document in 2017.

When Rop voiced that he felt discriminated against, Dr. Kurt Schere, the deputy program director, told him that the hospital could fire him and that Rop did not have the resources to fight the hospital, according to the lawsuit.

AdventHealth also denied this allegation.

Rop filed a complaint and received a letter from the hospital stating it would develop a solution for him to remain in the residency. During the negotiation, Rop was fired in 2017, according to the lawsuit.

Rop, who lives in Arizona, said he conducts health assessments for an insurance company and has yet to use his medical degree since the termination. He compares the firing’s effect on his reputation to being accused of a crime.

“If you have a dream in this country, and you go for it, then you’re most likely to be successful,” Rop said. “And for me, and many other immigrants that I know have similar problems, that issue is starting to become questionable.”

Rop’s attorney, Jerry Girley, said he wants to introduce screening for AdventHealth Residency program faculty across all disciplines to mitigate future discriminatory encounters among African American residents. He also said he plans to file a motion with the court seeking to have Rop reinstated so he can complete the program.

“There’s a lot of work, proactively, that needs to be done,” he said.

