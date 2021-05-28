Magic guard Cole Anthony showed competitive fire, offensive flashes in rookie season

This is the first in a series of player capsules from the Orlando Magic’s 2020-21 season:

Cole Anthony, Guard

Games: 47. Games started: 34.

Per-game averages: 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.6 steals, 2.3 turnovers, 27.1 minutes.

Shooting: 39.7% FG, 33.7% 3FG, 83.2% FT

Contract status: Anthony completed the first year of his rookie-scale contract. He is set to earn $3.45 million in 2021-22.

Top game: May 1 vs. Grizzlies — 26 points (game-winning 3-pointer), 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, 5 turnovers, 21.7 Game Score

The buzz: When starting point guard Markelle Fultz went down with a knee injury in early January, Anthony was thrust into the starting rotation, and considering he had no summer league and a limited offseason, Anthony fared pretty well in his first NBA season.

Anthony posted respectable per game averages, ranking third in assists, fourth in points and seventh in rebounds among rookies who appeared in at least 40 games. He reached double figures in scoring in 19 of his final 22 games after returning from a 25-game absence due to a rib fracture.

The Magic front office liked Anthony’s passion and competitiveness, and fans saw plenty of that. He showed he’s not afraid of big moments — hitting a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to beat the Timberwolves and sinking a game-winning 3 with 0.1 second left to beat the Grizzlies.

Anthony showed flashes of offensive potency, scoring points in bunches at times, but he also was prone to stretches of inconsistency.

Anthony also struggled early in the season with his 3-point shooting as he adjusted to the spacing and the NBA’s longer 3-point arc. But he put together a seven-game stretch in January where he shot 60.0% (15-for-25) from 3-point range that pushed his average at that point to 34.4%, and he consistently hovered around that mark for the rest of the season.

Anthony also can attack the basket, as he posted a 58.8% mark (60-for-102) on shots at the rim.

The future: There’s little reason to think Anthony’s immediate trajectory will change. His development — along with the team’s other young players — should gain momentum with what looks like the NBA’s return to a normal offseason. Anthony loves to be in the gym and is eager to improve — two qualities particularly noted by Magic coach Steve Clifford.

Anthony also should benefit from going head-to-head the last few weeks of the season with talented point guards like Kemba Walker, Jrue Holiday, LaMelo Ball and Trae Young.

With Fultz likely to miss at least part of next season, the Magic will need more consistency from Anthony, who could find himself in a starting role once again.

