Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

All together now: the most trustworthy covid-19 model is an ensemble

By Siobhan Roberts
MIT Technology Review
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this spring, a paper studying covid forecasting appeared on the medRxiv preprint server with an authors’ list running 256 names long. At the end of the list was Nicholas Reich, a biostatistician and infectious-disease researcher at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. The paper reported results of a massive modeling project that Reich has co-led, with his colleague Evan Ray, since the early days of the pandemic. The project began with their attempts to compare various models online making short-term forecasts about covid-19 trajectories, looking one to four weeks ahead, for infection rates, hospitalizations, and deaths. All used varying data sources and methods and produced vastly divergent forecasts.

www.technologyreview.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#All Together Now#Ebola#Swedish#Liberian#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Boston, VAWTVR-TV

New England's success against COVID-19 could be a model

BOSTON -- New England is giving the rest of the country a possible glimpse into the future if more Americans get vaccinated. The six-state region has among the highest vaccination rates in the U.S. and is seeing sustained drops in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Massachusetts officials for the first...
TravelEurekAlert

New COVID-19 model reveals effectiveness of travel restrictions

TROY, N.Y. -- More strategic and coordinated travel restrictions likely could have reduced the spread of COVID-19 in the early stages of the pandemic. That's according to new research published in Communications Physics. This finding stems from new modeling conducted by a multidisciplinary team of scientists and engineers at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Sciencetechxplore.com

Modeling the mysteries of the universe, from dark matter to COVID-19

At first glance, astrophysics may not seem to have much in common with tracking and predicting the spread of a global virus. But to Professor Niayesh Afshordi, the link was clear—even early last year as our collective reaction to COVID-19 played out in real time. As with modeling the dark...
Medical Sciencebaltimorenews.net

Study finds more reliable rapid tests for COVID-19

Washington [US], June 16 (ANI): During a recent study, researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) developed two rapid diagnostic tests for COVID-19 that are nearly as accurate as the gold-standard test currently used in laboratories. Unlike the gold standard test, which extracts RNA and uses it...
ScienceEurekAlert

RUDN mathematician builds a COVID-19 spread model -- it shows how vaccination affects pandemic

RUDN University mathematicians built a model of COVID-19 spreading based on two regression models. The mathematicians divided the countries into three groups, depending on the spreading rate and on the climatic conditions, and found a suitable mathematical approximation for each of them. Based on the model, the mathematicians predicted the subsequent waves. The forecast was accurate in countries where mass vaccination was not introduced. The results are published in Mathematics.
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find drug duo that may cure COVID-19 together

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Sciencenewswars.com

First Autopsy of COVID Vaccinated Patient Found Viral RNA In Every Organ of Body

The first-ever postmortem study of a patient vaccinated against COVID-19 has revealed that viral RNA was found in every organ of the patient’s body, meaning that the vaccine is either ineffective or the coronavirus actually spreads faster in vaccinated individuals. The scientific report out of Germany published by the International...
Sciencenewsatw.com

Two COVID-19 vaccines show safety, strong immunity in infant model

A group of scientists led by researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian reported that the Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate elicited durable neutralizing antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 in pre-clinical research. There were no adverse effects. Amazon Auto Links:...
Cancerarxiv.org

Ensemble inversion for brain tumor growth models with mass effect

We propose a method for extracting physics-based biomarkers from a single multiparametric Magnetic Resonance Imaging (mpMRI) scan bearing a glioma tumor. We account for mass effect, the deformation of brain parenchyma due to the growing tumor, which on its own is an important radiographic feature but its automatic quantification remains an open problem. In particular, we calibrate a partial differential equation (PDE) tumor growth model that captures mass effect, parameterized by a single scalar parameter, tumor proliferation, migration, while localizing the tumor initiation site. The single-scan calibration problem is severely ill-posed because the precancerous, healthy, brain anatomy is unknown. To address the ill-posedness, we introduce an ensemble inversion scheme that uses a number of normal subject brain templates as proxies for the healthy precancer subject anatomy. We verify our solver on a synthetic dataset and perform a retrospective analysis on a clinical dataset of 216 glioblastoma (GBM) patients. We analyze the reconstructions using our calibrated biophysical model and demonstrate that our solver provides both global and local quantitative measures of tumor biophysics and mass effect. We further highlight the improved performance in model calibration through the inclusion of mass effect in tumor growth models -- including mass effect in the model leads to 10% increase in average dice coefficients for patients with significant mass effect. We further evaluate our model by introducing novel biophysics-based features and using them for survival analysis. Our preliminary analysis suggests that including such features can improve patient stratification and survival prediction.
Sciencewraltechwire.com

A pandemic positive: Technology is turbocharging life science innovation

CHAPEL HILL – As COVID-19 began to spread around the globe, companies and entrepreneurs stepped up to develop new technologies and redeploy existing technologies in their portfolio to tackle the disease and cope with the constraints it brought. The pandemic forced telemedicine into the mainstream and brought mRNA vaccine technology to the forefront. At the same time, new technologies such as CRISPR gene editing and artificial intelligence (AI) approaches have been finding their niche for speeding up drug discovery and development.
Public Healthjhu.edu

Data-driven COVID-19 care

In late January, during the worst of the pandemic's winter surge, infectious diseases specialist Matthew Robinson pulled two extra 11-hour overnight shifts caring for several dozen people hospitalized with COVID-19. Soon after arriving at 9:30 p.m., he logged into a novel computer program he helped develop and—in an instant—real-time clinical data on every coronavirus patient on the ward flashed across the screen.
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

CDC Acknowledges Heart Risk to Young People, Must Discontinue COVID-19 Vaccination in People ≤ 30

LOS ANGELES, CA – America’s Frontline Doctors released the following statement today in response to the announcement by the Centers for Disease Control that they will hold a June 18th emergency meeting of The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice (ACIP) to address increased rates of inflammation of the heart muscle and heart lining after COVID-19 vaccination, particularly in young people. In a June 10th meeting the CDC disclosed, as of May 31, 475 cases of myocarditis/pericarditis were reported to VAERS of Americans age 30 and younger. The conditions called myocarditis and pericarditis can cause permanent heart damage. AFLDS is currently suing the Dept. of Health and Human Services to prevent additional emergency use authorizations of COVID-19 vaccines.
Public Health247wallst.com

COVID-19: This Is the State Fighting It Most Successfully

It has now been 25 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of June 9, 372,495,525 doses of the vaccine have been sent out across the country — equivalent to 113.5% of the U.S. population.
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Rhode Island With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 33.1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 15. More than 594,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 4.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 15. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Oshkosh, WIAdvance Titan

Regents winner engineered innovative UWO COVID-19 testing model

Kimberly Langolf, director of Risk and Sponsored Programs at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, is still amazed to think her ninth and 10th years on the job focused on leading response to COVID-19 testing and vaccination. “I would say predicting a global pandemic and my role was not in my...