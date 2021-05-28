Cancel
Alger County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Alger, Baraga, Central Chippewa, Delta, Dickinson by NWS

weather.gov
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 05:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alger; Baraga; Central Chippewa; Delta; Dickinson; Eastern Mackinac; Gogebic; Houghton; Iron; Luce; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Marquette; Menominee; Northern Schoolcraft; Ontonagon; Southeast Chippewa; Southern Houghton; Southern Schoolcraft; Western Chippewa; Western Mackinac ELEVATED WILDFIRE POTENTIAL FOR MOST OF UPPER MICHIGAN DUE TO A COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS, DRY AND WARM CONDITIONS Gusty northeasterly to easterly winds as high as 25 mph, combined with dry and warm conditions and a lack of recent rainfall will lead to elevated wildfire potential today across most of Upper Michigan. Avoid outdoor burning today. Immediately report any wildfires to local emergency services by calling 911. Burn restrictions remain in effect. For complete details, visit www.dnr.state.mi.us/burnpermits, or by calling 866-922-2876.

alerts.weather.gov
