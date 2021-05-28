Innovation: ODL Orthodontic Lab

Our team just wrapped our first full day of the 2021 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute, with more than 750 registrants and 50+ faculty members. The focus couldn’t be more timely—every executive team needs to build and maintain the portfolio of services that maximizes mission impact while also achieving financial sustainability. The question is how to do that. But the portfolio management issue is a conundrum for every organization. As I pointed out during my opening remarks today (see The 2021 OPEN MINDS National Innovation Survey: Innovation Adoption Among Specialty Provider Organizations), the “business as usual” approach to service lines is a strategy that brings with it…