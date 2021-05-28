Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Exporting: Eastman Machine Co.

By Donna Collins
Posted by 
Buffalo Business First
Buffalo Business First
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Congratulations to Eastman Machine Co., one of the winners of our ninth annual awards celebrating the best in manufacturing.

www.bizjournals.com
Buffalo Business First

Buffalo Business First

Buffalo, NY
947
Followers
2K+
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

The Buffalo Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/buffalo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastman Machine Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessworldpipelines.com

Carboline Company acquires Dudick Inc. business

For over 50 years, Dudick has provided solutions in corrosion resistance and chemical containment systems for food processing, steel production, chemical processing, pulp and paper, electronics, power, and biological research labs. Dudick will remain a stand-alone brand within Carboline sold by both the existing Dudick team as well as the...
BusinessTire Business

Eastman Chemical divesting tire additives division

NEW YORK — Eastman Chemical Co. is selling the bulk of its tire additives business to a private equity firm for up to $800 million. Eastman said it is divesting the Crystex insoluble sulfur and Santoflex antidegradants tire additives businesses as part of what the company describes as an ongoing effort to improve its Additives & Functional Products segment.
Environmentwaste360.com

Incipio Group Announces Strategic Sustainability Partnership with Eastman

IRVINE, Calif. -- Incipio® Group, a global leader in consumer technology solutions, and specialty materials provider Eastman, today announce a strategic partnership that will enable Incipio Group to further incorporate recycled materials across its portfolio of brands. Incipio Group will begin incorporating Eastman Tritan™ Renew copolyester, a durable, BPA-free material with 50% ISCC-certified recycled content,* into select product lines across its brand portfolio beginning later this year.
EconomyKingsport Times-News

Eastman to sell tire additive lines

KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Co. looks to sell its rubber additives and related product lines, assets and technology for $800 million. Eastman entered the agreement with an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC. The agreement is expected to be completed in the second half of 2021. “This announcement is...
Businesschemengonline.com

Eastman to sell rubber additives assets for $800 million

Eastman Chemical Co. (Kingsport, Tenn.) announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC to sell the rubber additives (including Crystex insoluble sulfur and Santoflex antidegradants) and other product lines and related assets and technology of the global tire additives business of its Additives & Functional Products segment. The sale does not include the Eastman Impera and other performance resins product lines of the tire additives business.
Businessrubbernews.com

Eastman makes personnel moves

KINGSPORT, Tenn.—Materials supplier Eastman Chemical Co. is making some changes to its management ranks. In one of those moves, longtime executive Mark Cox will retire at the end of the year. Cox has been with Eastman for 35 years and serves as the firm's senior vice president and chief manufacturing, supply chain and engineering officer.
Corry, PAthecorryjournal.com

New machine improves production at Corry Manufacturing Co.

Corry Manufacturing Co. recently purchased a new CNC Turn/Mill Center from JBM Technologies in Cochranton, Pa. The machine is equipped with Dual 16-Station High Seed Servo Turrets along with Dual Spindles. The new machine will allow Corry Manufacturing Co. to increase its production capacity for small machined components that support the Aerospace industry.
TechnologyHigh Performance Composites

Plataine, Eastman Machine partnership enhances Industry 4.0 capabilities

On June 2 Plataine (Waltham, Mass., U.S.) AI-based and IIoT (Industrial IoT) solution provider and Eastman Machine Co. (Buffalo, N.Y., U.S.) a cutting machine manufacturer, announced a partnership agreement. This partnership is said to offer significant benefits to industrial manufacturers, including reduced material waste, improved manufacturing efficiency and quality control on the production floor.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Supply@Me Capital inks subscription deal with Negma

Supply@Me Capital PLC - fintech company - Enters subscription agreement with small company-focused alternative investment fund Negma Group Ltd for the issue of initial tranche of GBP5.6 million of convertible loan notes. Subscription agreement also allows for a further nine tranches be the same par value at the option of...
Economynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Swiss exports increases in May

Brussels — Switzerland's exports increased in May, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Thursday. Exports rose by a real 2.6 per cent month-on-month in May, after a 0.3-per-cent fall in April. Imports fell 1.1 percent monthly in May, after a 1.3-per-cent increase in the previous month. Exports of...
Carslawnandlandscape.com

Mainstay machines

The pitch: Kubota’s new “crossover” LX Series compact tractor line bridges a gap between its B and L Series models. The LX Series offers three models, including the entry-level LX2610SU ROPS model and the LX2610 and LX3310. The LX Series is powered by Kubota diesel engines ranging from 24.9 to...
Technologyautomationworld.com

The Machine-To-Machine Marketplace

Imagine the day when the packaging machine on the plant floor automatically detects that it needs more materials and it alerts the supplier—ordering and paying for product and scheduling delivery, all without relying upon any human intervention. Or a factory floor where machines self-organize and self-optimize themselves to heighten productivity, reduce waste, and increase product quality.
MarketsSentinel

Pneumatic Chamfering Machines Market Size and Growth 2021-2028 | Top Vendors – Daesunggt, Herbert Arnold GmbH & Co. KG, King-Mazon, NEW ITM FOUNDATION, NKO MACHINES, PROTEM, Shanghai Huawei Welding & Cutting Machine, Sumake Industrial

New Jersey, United States,- The Verified Market Reports recently added the Pneumatic Chamfering Machines Market research report which has a detailed scenario analysis of market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast for the period 2021-2028. Analysis of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted export-import, demand, and industry trends and is expected to have economic effects on the market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic across the industry and an overview of the market scenario after COVID-19.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. […]
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) shot up 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.05. 106,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,431,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51. The...
AgricultureImperial Valley Press Online

USDA forecasts record farm exports

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s quarterly agricultural trade forecast projects fiscal year 2021 U.S. farm exports at $164 billion – the highest total on record. The projection, which was released May 26, represents an increase of $28 billion, or 21 percent, from last fiscal year’s total, and...
Environmentplasticstoday.com

First Luxury Packaging Made with Eastman’s Cristal Renew Debuts

Brands have moved well beyond paying lip service to address packaging sustainability to actively leverage plastics technologies in meaningful ways within a circular economy. The latest example results from a collaboration by LVMH Perfumes & Cosmetics, a division of luxury powerhouse LVMH, with Eastman that draws on the global specialty material’s molecular recycling technologies.