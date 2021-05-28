Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Community Involvement: Safetec of America Inc.

By Donna Collins
Posted by 
Buffalo Business First
Buffalo Business First
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Congratulations to Safetec of America Inc., one of the winners of our ninth annual awards celebrating the best in manufacturing.

www.bizjournals.com
Buffalo Business First

Buffalo Business First

Buffalo, NY
947
Followers
2K+
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

The Buffalo Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/buffalo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Safetec Of America Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
PWLiving

People Inc. Welcomes Director of Community Engagement

People Incorporated, a Virginia-based nonprofit, welcomes Samantha “Sam” Barber as the agency’s director of community engagement. This position works towards building positive, productive relationships with community partners across People Inc.’s service area. “Sam has a strong track record of securing support for programs and services that serve the entire community,...
AdvocacyPosted by
TheStreet

The Endometriosis Foundation Of America Names MyEndometriosisTeam Its Official Online Community

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyHealthTeams , creator of the largest and fastest-growing social networks for people facing chronic health conditions, today announced its partnership with the nonprofit organization Endometriosis Foundation of America (EndoFound). EndoFound's mission is to increase endometriosis awareness, fund landmark research, provide advocacy, and educate the public and medical community. EndoFound has selected MyEndometriosisTeam , the MyHealthTeams' social network for women living with endometriosis, as its official online community.
Businesssteelcase.com

Steelcase Recognized as One of America’s 50 Most Community-Minded Companies

– Today, Steelcase has been named a 2021 honoree of The Civic 50, an initiative of Points of Light. The company’s expansive involvement in community programs – including a mix of volunteered time, product/service donations and financial gifts, as well as the integration of community commitment into business policies and practices – led to the recognition.
Horton, KShiawathaworldonline.com

Local farmers directs America's Farmers Grow Communities Donation to Horton High FFA

Local farmer Jason and Niki Tollefson recently directed a $2,500 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to Horton High School FFA. Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $59 million to community nonprofits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America. Farmers are leaders in their communities, which is why America’s Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the most worthy causes.
Aventura, FLcommunitynewspapers.com

Hotwire Communications leadership is hyper-involved in the community

When Joe Ferst was promoted to Hotwire Communication’s Senior Vice President of all regional operations in Broward County, he was determined to maintain his deep connection to the City of Aventura, the community, and its people. In his former role as VP of Sales in Miami-Dade, Joe relocated his family from Palm Beach County to a more southern spot in the South Florida area and dove right in, representing Hotwire on the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce first and foremost.
Forsyth County, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Nine regional communities gain Main Street America designation

Nine Triad and Northwest North Carolina communities have been designated as a 2021 accredited Main Street America program. Those communities are Boone, Burlington, Eden, Elkin, Elon, Lexington, Mount Airy, North Wilkesboro and Reidsville. Also among the 52 communities receiving the designation are Concord, Hickory, Lenoir, Marion, Morganton, Newton, Rutherfordton, Salisbury,...
BusinessProvidence Business News

Yushin America Inc.

PBN Best Places to Work Awards 2021 Midsize Companies #28. Yushin America Inc. Employees in R.I.: 80 President Takaya Sugimura Questions answered by Takaya Sugimura How would you describe the culture of your workplace? The culture around Yushin America has always been family-oriented. We take care of our employees’ health and well-being at all times.…
Providence, RIProvidence Business News

The Providence Community Health Centers Inc.

PBN Best Places to Work Awards 2021 Enterprise Companies #6. Providence Community Health Centers Inc. Employees in R.I.: 542 CEO and President Merrill Thomas Questions answered by Supervisor of Human Resources Central Services Katherine Scott What support programs has your company offered employees to help cope with the COVID-19 pandemic? During the peak of COVID-19,…
Colorado Springs, COepcan.com

Veteran Sheepdogs of America hosts community launch party

Veteran Sheepdogs of America (VSA), a new nonprofit that advocates for veterans, held a launch party at Cockpit Craft Distillery in Colorado Springs recently. Greg Bell and Lonny Barrett, members of Chapter 1 of The Enlisted Association (TREA) Chapter 1, took part in a Facebook Live event with VSA founders Anthony Archer and Joshua Hosler to promote VSA's work.
Savannah, GAsavannahceo.com

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Real Estate Loan Investment in Savannah, Georgia Multifamily Development

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) ("PAC" or the "Company") today announced that on May 28, 2021 it closed on a real estate loan investment of up to approximately $17.0 million in connection with Novare Group’s plans to develop Populus at Pooler, a 316-unit, surface parked Class A multifamily community located in the Savannah, Georgia MSA, expected to deliver first units in the fall of 2022. The loan investment has an outside maturity date of May 28, 2025, co-terminus with the construction loan.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Two-Way Radio, Inc. Joins The Mobile Communications America Family

SPARTANBURG, S.C., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America ("MCA"), the leading provider of wireless communication solutions that enhance the safety, security, and operating efficiency of workplaces today announces the addition of Two-Way Radio, Inc. ("Two-Way"), a full-service communications provider and certified testing lab headquartered in Wytheville, Virginia. Founded...
Pipestone, MNpipestonestar.com

Pipestone Forward seeks more community involvement

Pipestone Forward is taking on a new format in an effort to be more inclusive and attract more community members who are passionate about building, growing and sustaining the community. The nonprofit organization plans to do so through quarterly meetings called Community Brews, which will be open to anyone in...
Charleston, WVHerald-Dispatch

United Bankshares, Inc. to acquire Community Bankers Trust Corporation

CHARLESTON — United Bankshares, the parent company of United Bank, and Community Bankers Trust Corp., the parent company of Essex Bank, announced Thursday that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. The combined organization will be approximately $29 billion in assets and rank as the 38th largest banking company...
CharitiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

The Home Depot Foundation Partners With 100 Black Men of America Inc. to Provide Skilled Trades Training for Underserved Youth

Youth often benefit from gaining more skills to become marketable and find out what strikes their interest, although career exploration may not always require earning a college degree. The Home Depot announced that The Home Depot Foundation and a trade training nonprofit partner called Home Builders Institute (HBI), are launching a strategic partnership with 100 Black Men of America Inc. The goal is to increase skilled trade training for Black youth. Skill-building workshops, work experience, internship opportunities, industry-recognized PACT certifications, and preparation for youth to pursue meaningful careers will be provided, according to the announcement. Home Depot also said that in the fall, the three organizations will launch a pilot trades training program to serve marginalized communities in Atlanta, Philadelphia, and San Francisco. The program will be facilitated through 100 Black Men of America’s existing afterschool programs.
Peachtree City, GAThe Citizen Online

Hoshizaki America, Inc. appoints Chris Karssiens as president

Hoshizaki America, Inc. — headquartered in Peachtree City — on June 1 announced the formal appointment of Chris Karssiens as president. This comes after serving as interim president since March 25 and senior vice president of sales & marketing prior to that. With over 40 years’ experience in the foodservice...
Congress & CourtsRichmond Register

Empower small community banks across rural America

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing economic crisis, Congress deputized the financial services industry -- including banks, credit unions and financial technology lenders -- to swiftly deliver assistance to struggling small businesses throughout the country. I am a senior member of the House Financial Services Committee and...
Rochester, NYPosted by
Buffalo Business First

People Inc. expanding Rochester workforce

The Buffalo region’s largest nonprofit service provider is expanding its workforce in Rochester. People Inc. is hiring nearly 50 people in Monroe County, part of an ongoing expansion of services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. With revenue of nearly $200 million, People Inc. is the...