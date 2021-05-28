General Excellence: Nut & Bolt Fastening Solutions

Flexible Workspaces Use Envoy Desks To Create Seamless And Safe Experiences For Everyone. Envoy is announcing the general availability of Envoy Desks, a desk reservation system launched in beta in November 2020 to help companies adapt to a hybrid workplace, meet social distancing guidelines, and optimize their space with data-driven insights. After a year of working remotely due to the pandemic, 48% of people (surveyed out of 1,000 US office-workers) want to maintain their new flexibility by working on-site 1-4 days per week. The demand for hot desks is also increasing, with Envoy desk bookings growing 95% from April to May 2021, with over 113,000 reservations in May alone. Desks offers a flexible way to ensure teams can collaborate in person while keeping a safe distance as employees make their return to the workplace.