Stem Educator: SMART Choices Develop Results

By Donna Collins
Buffalo Business First
Buffalo Business First
 20 days ago
Congratulations to SMART Choices Develop Results, one of the winners of our ninth annual awards celebrating the best in manufacturing.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Manufacturing
Industrytribuneledgernews.com

For SRS Women in Nuclear, professional development, education, diversity are big wins

Jun. 6—For years, a nuclear-driven organization has supported women and men of all trades and backgrounds at and around the Savannah River Site. Savannah River Site Women in Nuclear, formed in 2015, is an inclusive and award-winning chapter of the larger U.S. Women in Nuclear Southeastern body. The local affiliate was established to facilitate professional development, offer networking opportunities and educate communities surrounding the Department of Energy's 310-square-mile nuclear reservation.
Computer ScienceGovernment Technology

Discovery Education Offers Free STEM Resources for Summer

The digital textbook company Discovery Education announced last week an array of free digital learning resources to help mitigate recent learning loss in subjects such as science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), where K-12 educators have cited growing achievement gaps during virtual learning. According to a news release, the company...
MinoritiesBusiness Insider

3 changes educators should make to improve STEM learning for Black students

The STEM workforce is only 9% Black, and Anti-Black racism is a huge barrier for Black students. Dr. James Holly Jr. shared how he thinks STEM educators can more effectively reach Black students. Ensure Black representation, foster the development of soft skills, and be sociopolitically aware. See more stories on...
EducationMySanAntonio

MetaMetrics Unveils Lexile & Quantile Educator Academy for Teacher Professional Development

DURHAM, N.C. (PRWEB) June 15, 2021. Today MetaMetrics® unveiled its new Lexile® & Quantile® Educator Academy. The Lexile Certification Course and Quantile Certification Course help teachers integrate the measurement frameworks and accompanying tools and resources into instruction, student career planning and parent engagement. Each year, more than 35 million students receive Lexile measures and 20 million receive Quantile measures.
Berks County, PAReading Eagle

Berks education institutions develop pathway to engineering degree

Four Berks County educational institutions have developed a program that would make it easier and more affordable for high school students to earn an engineering degree, Reading Area Community College announced. RACC, Penn State Berks, Berks Career and Technology Center and Reading-Muhlenberg Career and Technology Center have signed agreements that...
Sandwich, MAcapenews.net

STEM Academy Earns Award For Excellence In Environmental Education

Educators at the Sandwich STEM Academy have been selected as the recipient of the 26th Annual Awards for Excellence in Energy and Environmental Education. This awarded is presented annually by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the Secretary’s Advisory Group on Environmental Education.
Sarasota, FLsnntv.com

Grant offers STEM education for low-income families

SARASOTA (WSNN) - At the Suncoast Science Center, students are not just learning about science, but making it come to life. As of this week, even more, kids will have access to this lab. "STEM is not like how it was 20 years ago," Student volunteer instructor, Natalie Carrion said....
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

Agricultural education can help bridge the STEM skills gap in the UK

Leading businesses and organizations from across the farming, education and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) sectors have joined forces for the first time to discuss the STEM skills gap within the UK and the role agriculture can play in inspiring STEM learning. The roundtable follows the publication of a...
EngineeringInfoQ.com

Putting Arduino and the ESP32 at Work for STEM Education

Launched on IndieGogo a few months ago after 2+ years in development, Crowbits is a STEM education project that leverages both the Arduino and ESP32 boards, in addition to the BBC Micro:bit, to teach logical thinking and programming. Featuring Lego-blocks compatibility and a Scratch-like interface, the project has reached its IndieGogo backing goal and is ready to ship, says Crowbits' maker Elecrow.
Minoritiesyouthtoday.org

STEM Education Racial Equity Program Grant

OUR GRANT OPPORTUNITIES: Youth Today's grant listings are carefully curated for our subscribers working in youth-related industries. Subscribers will find local, state, regional and national grant opportunities. THIS GRANT'S FOCUS: Education, Systemic Racism, STEM Educat. Thank you for reading Youth Today and being part of our community!. Can't see the...
Educationtennesseestar.com

Commentary: Rural Families Need Educational Choice Too

This school year started unlike any other for children across the country, many of whom began the year staring at a computer screen. Yet for the minority of students who were able to start the year at an independent school, their education was minimally impacted, with most continuing with in-person classes. It’s unfortunate that some students are being forced to go virtual for their education, with some public school districts refusing to reopen classrooms until the beginning of the next school year. What’s even more unfortunate is the reason for these decisions to keep classrooms closed may not be based on safety and science but sheer political influence.
EducationFulton Sun

Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development to revamp strategic plan

As the workforce and job market shift, the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development is looking to create a strategic plan to adapt. The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development has started revamping its strategic plan. The Coordinating Board for Higher Education hosted a kickoff and retreat with analysis of priorities, strengths, weaknesses and opportunities Tuesday.
CollegesPosted by
@LockerRoom

NCAE Supports School Choice…in Higher Education

I am happy that the North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE) and the Legislative Black Caucus Foundation encourage folks to support HBCUs in North Carolina. Our state has some of the best historically Black colleges and universities in the nation. They are the ideal choice for many students of color.
Detroit, MIDearborn Press & Guide

Ford donates $250,000 to STEM education

Ord is donating $250,000 to the National Action Council for Minorities in Engineering (NACME) to create the Detroit Area Bridge Scholars Program, intensifying ongoing efforts to reach underrepresented students and prepare them for successful academic and professional careers in STEM fields. Underrepresented students often face a trifecta of obstacles to...
Educationtheedadvocate.org

2022 Best Online Doctorate in Child Development Education Programs

Congratulations! If you represent a college or university that is included in this list, please collect your seal below. Deciding which college to attend can be a daunting task. For many, it will be the most important decision that they make in their lives. To make an informed decision, you have to consider a lot of variables, such as cost of attendance, financial aid, student/teacher ratio, academics, student life, and more. These factors will either positively or negatively impact the quality of education that you receive.
Collegeseducause.edu

EDUCAUSE QuickPoll Results: Artificial Intelligence Use in Higher Education

Despite the visibility and energy surrounding artificial intelligence, higher education is taking measured steps toward incorporating this technology. EDUCAUSE is helping institutional leaders, IT professionals, and other staff address their pressing challenges by gathering and sharing data. This report is based on an EDUCAUSE QuickPoll. QuickPolls enable us to rapidly gather, analyze, and share input from our community about specific emerging topics.Footnote1.