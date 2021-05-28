Women in Manufacturing: Katie Thompson, Matrix Imaging Solutions

Developed with Cleveland Clinic, certification demonstrates Triumph’s commitment to limit the impact of COVID-19 on its facility. ST. JOSEPH, Mo. and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – A safety verified certification developed by Matrix Clinical Solutions, a Matrix Medical Network® (Matrix) business, in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic, was awarded to pork processor Triumph Foods for its efforts to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission. The program applies rigorous, comprehensive guidelines to establish and sustain healthy, safe, and productive workplaces. Triumph Foods is the third organization to receive the certification and is the second meat processing company to achieve the distinction.