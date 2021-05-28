Operational Excellence: Power Drives Inc.

Boels Rental, a Dutch family business founded in 1977, is one of the most renowned rental companies in Europe. IESF partners from the Netherlands and Belgium worked together in searching the best suitable candidate for the position of Managing Director Belgium and Luxembourg. Main focus point for the future Managing Director is enlarging the company’s footprint in the Belgium and Luxembourg market. Both IESF partners introduced suitable candidates and after a solid process Tom Van Hooydonk started as Managing Director Boels Belgium / Luxembourg on March 16 2020. The same day as the lockdown due to Covid-19 was announced. Let’s take a closer look at the search and the past year. What were the main objectives and why was it so successful for Boels to let two IESF partners search together? IESF talks to the two consultants in charge: Patrick Meirlaen, from The Future Alliance / IESF Belgium and Jan Willem Houtman, from Van de Groep & Olsthoorn / IESF The Netherlands.