Northampton Schools announce results of Odyssey of the Mind Tournament

 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour Odyssey of the Mind Teams from Northampton County Public Schools ranging from Elementary School to High School recently competed in the VOICES Virginia State Tournament for Odyssey of the Mind. This tournament brought teams from all across the state to compete virtually in one of the six problems teams can choose from. The Primary Team (Kindergarten through 2nd Grade) from Kiptopeke ES coached by Emma Tilman completed the problem “Animals Are People Too!” Primary teams are non competitive teams and is used as a beginner level for students entering into Odyssey of the Mind. In this problem, teams will create and present a humorous performance about a magical pair of glasses that when looked through, make people look like animals.

