Governor Abbott Highlights Texas’ Efforts To Crack Down On Fentanyl

On June 14, Governor Greg Abbott signed into law Texas’ name, image, and likeness (NIL) bill, which had previously been approved by both the Texas Senate and the House of Representatives. The bill will allow collegiate student-athletes throughout the state of Texas to profit from the use of their NIL, subject to some statutory carve-outs. The excitement throughout the state from various student-athletes has been palpable. Many students took to various internet and social media platforms on Monday evening after the bill was signed in order to announce planned launches of their first NIL-related enterprises. Several in-state college football players announced lines of branded apparel that will be hitting the market soon.