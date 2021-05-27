Cancel
Texas State

Governor Abbott Highlights Texas’ Efforts To Crack Down On Fentanyl

 22 days ago

Governor Greg Abbott today held a press conference in Fort Worth where he highlighted the state's efforts to secure the border and stop the trafficking of fentanyl into Texas. In response to an unprecedented surge in fentanyl coming across the border, the Governor announced his intention to sign Senate Bill 768 (Huffman/Johnson) that will create a specific criminal offense, beginning with a third degree felony, for the manufacturing or delivery of fentanyl.

