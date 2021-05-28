2021 Mugello MotoGP FP1 Result: Fast Start For Viñales

AndrewZh finishes in fifth and third place respectively in Race 1 and Race 2 of Round 1 of the 2021 MotoGP eSport Championship. After securing the start from pole position both at the Portuguese race track and at the Tuscan circuit, Saveri confirmed himself as one of the main protagonists in both races. Controlling his virtual Desmosedici GP bike, the rider from Bologna immediately took the lead in Race 1, but a mistake a few laps from the end saw him crashing, forcing him to rejoin in fifth place where he eventually crossed the finish line. After a good start in Race 2 at Mugello, Andrea was immediately in the fight for the top positions, managing to finish the race in third place to take his first podium of the season.