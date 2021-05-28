Cancel
2021 Mugello MotoGP FP1 Result: Fast Start For Viñales

 18 days ago

Mugello welcomed the premier class back after a year’s hiatus forced by the pandemic but the home favourites had a low key first session, while Maverick Viñales stole the spotlight. After Michele Pirro started out fast on his favourite playground, the Spaniard took over at the front and resisted a late charge from compatriot Alex Rins to keep top spot to the checkered flag. Johann Zarco did not even need fresh rubber to climb into second, two tenths off the lead, while Rins dropped to third ahead of teammate Joan Mir.

