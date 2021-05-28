With more Virginians returning to the road for Memorial Day weekend, motorists urged to keep safety top of mind

With travel forecasts calling for a significant increase for the Memorial Day weekend from 2020, the Virginia State Police (VSP) is encouraging motorists to bring their “Safety First” mindset to the roadways. This includes obeying all posted speed limits, driving for conditions, buckling up and ditching distractions. Traffic safety is imperative when considering that 22 lives have been lost to 16 reported crashes on Virginia’s highways between Friday, May 21, 2021, and midnight Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Of the 22 traffic fatalities, 5 were motorcyclists, 2 were bicyclists and one was a pedestrian. Two of the fatal crashes claimed a total of eight lives.