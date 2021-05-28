Cancel
Shreveport, LA

Morning storms followed by improving weather

By Andrew Brightman
KSLA
 20 days ago

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week and kick off Mudbug Madness we are tracking a line of strong thunderstorms moving through the ArkLaTex. This line of storms is bringing some gusty winds along with some small hail. But very quickly these storms will clear out and behind the line we are expecting improving weather for the ArkLaTex as we head into your Memorial Day Weekend. Temperatures over the weekend will be in the low 80s to go along with the generally dry conditions and we are really not tracking any significant heat. In addition, our next widespread chance for wet weather won't come until the middle of next week.

Shreveport, LA
