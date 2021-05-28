Cancel
Amador County, CA

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-30 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; Southern Sacramento Valley Holiday Weekend Heat Event to Impact Northern California .An early-season heat event will impact portions of northern California as high pressure builds overhead. High temperatures will soar into upper the 90s and 100s as early as Sunday. Additional warming is expected on Monday and Tuesday with localized areas in the central and northern Sacramento Valley approaching 108 degrees F. These hot afternoon temperatures, combined with warm overnight lows in the middle/upper 60s to 70s, will produce widespread moderate to high heat risk. Consequently, an Excessive Heat Watch is in effect beginning Sunday afternoon. EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Hot conditions with afternoon highs in the upper 90s to 105 degrees. Isolated locations may approach 108 degrees on the hottest afternoons in the central and northern Sacramento Valley. * WHERE...Sacramento Valley, northern San Joaquin Valley, and adjacent foothills. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread moderate to high heat risk. Heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur due to prolonged exposure to hot temperatures. Most vulnerable include children, the elderly, those without air conditioning, and those with chronic ailments. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hottest afternoons are forecast to occur on Memorial Day (Monday) and Tuesday.

alerts.weather.gov
