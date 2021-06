For one of the New York Times’ most devoted readers, the front-page spread published on May 28 essentially accusing Israel of murdering Palestinian children was the final straw. Former Anti-Defamation League Abe Foxman tweeted that day that he was canceling his subscription. He wrote that he “grew up in America on the NYT” as an immigrant child and learned “civics-democracy and all the news ‘fit to print’ for 65 years but no more.” As he put it, “today’s blood libel of Israel and the Jewish people on the front page is enough.”