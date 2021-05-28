Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

In uncertain times, EMTs adapted and weathered the pandemic

By Scott Scanlon
Buffalo News
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClarence Fire Chief Brett Hanford has answered thousands of emergency calls during the last three decades, but one last summer underlined what it means to do rescue work during a pandemic. It involved a middle-aged man who got stung by a bee, went into anaphylactic shock and then cardiac arrest.

buffalonews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emts#Emergency Medicine#Pandemic#Mutual Aid#Twin City Ambulance#Ppe#Ems#Ubmd#The Clarence Center#Emt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Emergency Medical Services
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
JobsHouston Chronicle

Career Rescue: Move your EMT career forward

Emergency Medical Technicians will often be the first responders during a traumatic event using their ability to quickly assess a situation during stressful circumstances — when time is of the essence. Operating under pressure and working as a team is often attractive for those interested in the EMT field, showing...
Thiensville, WIGreater Milwaukee Today

Thiensville trustees continue discussion on firefighter, EMT shortages

THIENSVILLE — Training police officers in emergency medical services and creating a separate countywide paramedic department were among the ideas to come out of an open house that Thiensville village officials hosted last month on the Ozaukee County fire and EMS study. About 20 people attended the event, a number...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

EMTs care for sick, injured in fast-paced workplace

Emergency medical technicians (EMTs) are an important link between the scene of an emergency and the health care system. They respond to emergency calls and have the basic knowledge and skills necessary to stabilize and safely transport patients ranging from non-emergency and routine medical transports to life threatening emergencies to medical facilities.
KidsBangor Daily News

As the pandemic eases, it is time to focus on youth mental wellbeing

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Kini-Ana Tinkham is the executive director of Maine Resilience Building Network. Leslie Forstadt is the president of the network’s board of directors. These are...
Public Healthairdrietoday.com

COVID-19 immunization clinic coming to Crossfield on Monday

A drop-in immunization clinic will be offered in Crossfield on Monday, for residents who have yet to receive their first dose of a vaccine. Appointments are not necessary, according to a press release from Alberta Health Services, and the clinic will be held at the Crossfield and District Community Centre at 900 Mountain Avenue. It will run from 4 to 8 p.m.
Health Servicesalexandercountync.gov

​​​EMT or Paramedic – Full Time​​ – INTERNAL POSTING ONLY

Position:​​​EMT or Paramedic – Full Time​​. Salary Range:​$30,765.23 – $47,983.29 (Dependent upon Qualifications) The employee works as part of a two-person crew to provide emergency medical care and transportation of sick and injured patients in the pre-hospital setting. Duties include ambulance operation, direct patient care, inventory and stocking of supplies, documentation, and routine station tasks. Heavy lifting is regularly required. The work schedule is 24 hours on duty/ 72 hours off duty rotation schedule.
Educationwhitehallledger.com

Locals Complete Accelerated EMT Course

The Spring Accelerated EMT course ran from April 6-June 6, and was held in a combination format of online and in-person instruction. The course was hosted by Jefferson Valley Emergency Medicine & Search and Rescue and was paid for by the Jefferson Valley Rural Ambulance District. The next step for...
Health Servicesamericancityandcounty.com

Local governments can expand and enhance access to health care

Editor’s note: In a special series, Larry Morrissey will examine three major factors affecting local government’s ability to tackle health care challenges and save money on their health care spend—and the implications it has for their constituents and employees. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March of 2020, primary care...
Public Healthsba.gov

OSHA Issues Emergency Temporary Standard and General Industry Guidance on COVID-19

On June 21, 2021, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) published in the Federal Register an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) to protect healthcare workers from contracting COVID-19. The standard focuses on protecting workers in health care settings with 10 or more employees where suspected or confirmed coronavirus patients are treated. This includes employees in hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities, as well as emergency responders, home health care workers, and employees in ambulatory care settings where suspected or confirmed coronavirus patients are treated. OSHA also announced new general industry guidance for the coronavirus that is aligned with current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance. The new ETS requires non-exempt facilities to conduct a hazard assessment and have a written plan to mitigate virus spread, and requires healthcare employers to provide some employees with N95 respirators or other personal protective equipment. OSHA has requested comment on the ETS, which by statute remains in effect for 180 days.
Bridgeport, CTonlyinbridgeport.com

Optimus Health Care Searching For CEO To Replace Retiring Lud Spinelli

OPTIMUS Health Care, a leading network of 33 community health facilities with headquarters in Bridgeport, announces changes to its Board of Directors, including a new Chairperson whose first responsibility will be to find a new CEO for the organization. The newly elected officers are:. • Julia Claire DiCola, Chairperson. •...
Health Servicesskillednursingnews.com

94% of Nursing Homes Face Staffing Shortages

Of 616 nursing homes surveyed by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), 94% said they are experiencing a staffing shortage. Nearly three-fourths of respondents indicated that their workforce situation has worsened compared to 2020, largely due to higher turnover associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Facilities are actively trying to hire across the board, including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses (LPNs), certified nursing assistants (CNAs), dietary staff and housekeeping.
Public HealthWebMD

Workplace Health and Safety

In busy workplaces like warehouses, factories, construction sites, and hospitals, employees can be put at risk for injury or illness just by doing their jobs. You might strain your back lifting heavy boxes, injure your lungs with exposure to toxic chemicals used in industrial cleaning, or develop a repetitive motion injury to your arm or wrist by working on the same assembly line for hours at a time.
Law Enforcementmidnorthmonitor.com

Police respond to 'individual in crisis' in Callander

First responders closed off a portion of King Street in Callander Thursday to respond to what police described as an “individual in crisis.”. Members of the North Bay Police Service, Callander Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services were seen Thursday morning on King Street, which had been closed off between Woodlands Drive and Burritt Street.