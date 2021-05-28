Cancel
Exercise, resilience are 97-year-old's keys to a longer life

By Scott Scanlon
Buffalo News
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver hear about the person who lived to be nearly 100 and never got sick and or took a prescription drug?. This isn't one of those stories. Robert Pope, 97, survived encephalitis four decades ago, prostate cancer during the last decade and Covid-19 over the winter. He has diabetes and COPD.

buffalonews.com
Exercise#Assisted Living#Englewood High School#Rutgers University#Ymca#Bates College#Children S Hospital#Millard Fillmore Hospital#Solstice#Nustep
