2021 Greenberg Traurig Equal Justice Works Law Fellows to Tackle Racial, Economic, and Social Justice Issues
NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. In the fall of 2021, seven new Greenberg Traurig Equal Justice Works Fellows will commence their two-year fellowships tackling racial, economic, and social justice issues in underserved communities, many in their hometowns. These public interest law fellows join eight from the 2020 class who are entering their second and final year in the program.www.chron.com