T-Mobile US chief predicts market rebound

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT-Mobile US president and CEO Mike Sievert (pictured) tipped the market as being on the brink of a return to normal customer churn patterns, after Covid-19 (coronavirus) muted demand in 2020. The executive told an investor conference there is pent up consumer demand for device upgrades, which is combining with...

