SecretCity - Sinister (8:30pm)

By Gel Simmons
skiddle.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the article7:30pm til 10:30pm (last entry 8:15pm) The ultimate drive-in outdoor phenomenon is back and better than ever, wander down the rabbit hole, as you enter the wondrous land of SecretCity!. Customer reviews of SecretCity - Sinister (8:30pm) Average rating:. 83%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Overall rating: 5 Verified review....

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

skiddle.com

OTD Presents TURNO + Friends

DNB legend Turno comes to Unit Nine in MK! He's bringing some friends too!. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Scare City 2.0 - Insidious Chapter 3 (9pm)

Greatly set up, brilliant actors - really have you the spooky vibes and jump scares weâ??re hilarious!. The event is amazing and the actors are incredible but the venue wasnâ??t organised and it needs to be bigger because you canâ??t see the screen anymore because there isnâ??t 3 screens x.
MOVIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Meadow Walker Marries Louis Thornton-Allan in Tropical Dominican Republic Wedding

The late Paul Walker's daughter and actor Louis Thornton-Allan tied the knot in a gorgeous beachside ceremony. Meadow, 22, shared the happy news on her Instagram on Friday, along with a black-and-white video of her ceremony and reception. Paul's Fast & Furious co-stars, Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster, were also in attendance and are seen with the bride at her wedding.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
thefocus.news

Who was Tommy DeBarge's wife? Late musician was married three times

Singer Tommy DeBarge, a member of R&B band Switch, has died aged 64. As the news of his death is shared online fans have wondered about Tommy DeBarge‘s wife and marriages. Switch vocalist and guitarist Tommy DeBarge’s first wife was Yolanda Payne, who was fondly known under the nickname Duck/Ducky.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Truth About How Lilibet's Christening Wounded The Relationship Between The Royals And Harry Even More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June. Over the past few months, many have wondered when the baby will be christened — and where. There have been all kinds of rumors about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to do when it comes to christening their little one. In July, a source told the Daily Mail that Harry really wanted to have Lili christened at Windsor like her older brother, Archie. In the weeks that followed, speculation that Lili would end up being christened in California grew. There was even a report that Harry's brother, Prince William, didn't want Lili christened in the UK, which would have undoubtedly caused even more of a rift between the royal family and the duke and duchess, according to Express.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Ruby Rose was fired from 'Batwoman' because of 'multiple complaints about workplace behavior,' WBTV says

Warner Bros. TV is firing back at its former employee Ruby Rose after she claimed she didn't quit "Batwoman" but instead was forced to leave. "Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of ‘Batwoman’ based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned," Warner Bros. TV said in a statement to Fox News on Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
countryliving.com

Royal Insiders Are Reportedly Very Worried Prince Harry Might Name the "Royal Racist" in His Memoir

Today in royal gossip: Prince Harry's memoir is apparently worrying TF out of the royal inner circle. This isn't really anything new; since Harry announced he was writing a memoir, the royal gossip machine has been buzzing with reports that no one in The Firm is happy with the decision. Usually, these reports just focus on vague worries that Harry will say too much/bring shame upon the royal family/etc.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Man who mocked his Tinder date for serving him 'raw' steak is roasted by TikTok users who point out the meat is a 'perfect' medium-rare

A man who complained his Tinder date served him a 'raw' steak has become the butt of his own joke after people pointed out that it's a 'perfect' medium-rare. TikTok user @thewaterboy, who is believed to live in Florida, went viral for all the wrong reasons earlier this month when he shared a video mocking the homemade dinner, including a close-up of the steak in question.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
kiss951.com

Kelly Clarkson Causes A Stir In Black Zipper Dress

Kelly Clarkson caused a stir when she posted a picture of herself via Instagram on the set of The Voice in a short black dress with a big silver zipper. Fans immediately started to comment on her look. Most fans said she looked “beautiful” and called her “gorgeous,” but one...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Jasbir Singh Hayer of Kray Twinz dies after Covid-19 fight

One half of music duo the Kray Twinz has died after being in hospital with Covid-19, his family have confirmed. Jasbir Singh Hayer spent four weeks in hospital "battling" the virus before he "passed away peacefully" on Tuesday. Along with his brother Jat, the pair, from Coventry, were "towering figures...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hiphollywood.com

Raunchy Receipts: Sidney Starr Posts Video Kissing Darius McCrary

Sidney Starr wants ya’ll to know she and Darius McCary are more than just friends … or at least they were at one point in time. Yesterday, the internet was in a tizzy after the trans model/reality star shared a video clip of herself and McCrary cuddled up for a photoshoot.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

CBS TV Stations Back Bay Area Reporter Betty Yu After “Horrific, Racist Comments” By Conservative YouTube Host

CBS TV Stations boss Jennifer Mitchell is offering her and the company’s “full support” to a San Francisco on-air reporter after an asinine and racist attack today by a conservative YouTube host Just back online after a one-week suspension from the Google-owned platform for violating YouTube’s hate speech policy in a tirade against the trans community, Steven Crowder today used a segment on In-N-Out Burger shuttering their only Bay Area outlet over vaccination status requirement to mock and belittle KPIX 5’s Betty Yu. The ViacomCBS executive wasn’t having any of it from the repeatedly decried Louder With Crowder host. “CBS Television Stations and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

