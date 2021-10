Maybe it’s just because we are the target weirdos who dig stuff like this, but LUKI Brewery’s Dark Circus is our favorite brewery event. This year fun, the Arvada-based brewery invites traveling circus The Circus Foundry will descend upon the Arvada-based brewery on Oct. 29 and 30 for back-to-back evenings featuring mystic readings of the future from tarot and palm readers, dazzling light shows, and cursed mysterious performances. Guests will be mesmerized with after-dark illuminated juggling, a gravity-defying crystal orb, mind-warping LED manipulations and visits from dark spell-casting sorceresses and magical warlocks.

