Kate Middleton Looks Chic In a Teal Suit and Polka Dot Top For a Day of Engagements in Edinburgh

By Busayo Ogunjimi
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 20 days ago

Kate Middleton's recent official duty came with her ever-classy sense of style as she looked stunning, rocking stylish suit outfits.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, and her spouse, Prince William, spent some time on the streets of Edinburgh looking elegant while conversing with citizens at Starbank Park.

Middleton's willowy figure was clad in a coordinating suit outfit that included a teal green blazer jacket and turned-up pants. The public figure left her coat open to reveal her polka dot inner-wear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2buM3v_0aEP1aLu00

She completed her look with a pair of sparkly white sneakers. The mom-of-three left her chestnut tresses in massive waves down her shoulders.

Her longtime spouse complemented her look as he donned a blue-hued tweed suit and dark brown shoes. The royal duo seemed to have had a field day as they were photographed playing with kids and doing some gardening.

Middleton and William did not just visit Edinburgh on a courtesy visit but also to show their support against the inequality of access to green spaces in the United Kingdom.

Middleton kept up the same energy when she strutted her stuff at the closing ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland. The 39-year-old was a pretty picture in her blue Catherine Walker Coat that was cinched at the waist.

Two days before visiting St Andrews, the royal couple toured East Lothian in Scotland and visited Heavy Sound.

The Duke and Duchess visited Starbank Park in Edinburgh to hear about the work of @FieldsInTrust, who are running a pioneering initiative to reduce inequality of access to green spaces in the UK. pic.twitter.com/cichfdSaK0

— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 27, 2021

The Cambridge royal teamed her outfit with Rebecca Rivera Suede stiletto pumps and a clutch purse in a deeper shade of blue. Middleton spiced up her look with the Queen's bouquet brooch and matching earrings.

The royal personality who earlier let her hair down for a game of tennis had it swept up in a half updo. Middleton rocked her Ralph Lauren Knit sweatshirt, black slacks, and Cotu Classic Superga Trainers for her tennis game.

Fans got to see Middleton switch up her style during hers and William's attendance at the drive-in screening of Disney's "Cruella." She sported a blue tartan Holland Cooper coat and olive green heels.

Her style choice also extended to her rocking a Holland Cooper blazer jacket and a pair of skinny slacks while she and her elegantly dressed husband visited their alma mater, St. Andrews.

Two days before visiting St Andrews, the royal couple toured East Lothian in Scotland and visited Heavy Sound. Middleton and William appreciated the good works done to remove kids from volatile environments.

