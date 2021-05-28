Will remarriage stop me from getting the Senior Freeze?

Q. Years ago when my family was still young and the estate tax limit was $667.000, I created a revocable and an irrevocable life insurance trust (ILIT) to take care of my loved ones after my death. Now everyone is financially independent and the value of my estate is way below the taxable threshold of $11.7 million. Should I terminate these trusts and just have my children as beneficiaries of my investment accounts and life insurance? I understand that by doing so, the beneficiaries will get a step-up basis at my death and pay taxes at their own rates, not at the trust rate. And would I need a will if all the accounts have my children as stated beneficiaries? Also, the ILIT was funded with a term life insurance policy that is going to expire soon.