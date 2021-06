Love Island is just a couple of weeks away and we've got another rumoured cast member for you. Dublin woman, Lucy Plunkett, is said to be entering the villa this June. The northern Irish capital seems to be something of a hot-spot for Irish beauties looking for love. Former Love Island contestants Maura Higgins and Yewande Bibla also came from Dublin, and the show's host, Laura Whitmore, grew up in Bray, just outside the city.