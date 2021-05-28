'I Wake With Wonder': A Crowdsourced Poem Of Pandemic Pain And Hope
The past year has been heavy and affected us in both small and big ways. Now, millions of Americans have been vaccinated, businesses are reopening and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened guidance on mask-wearing for vaccinated people. As many begin to take steps to come out on the other side of the pandemic, Morning Edition asked NPR's audience to write a poem using Maya Angelou's poem "Still I Rise" as inspiration.www.kgou.org