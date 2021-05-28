'I Wake With Wonder': A Crowdsourced Poem Of Pandemic Pain And Hope

I'm not going to lie. I am an expert pull-through driver. For someone who can barely parallel park and is too short to back into a parking spot, pulling through an empty space has become my specialty. Plus, I think we all can agree that it is so much easier to leave a parking space by simply driving forward rather than having to back out. So it's literally like winning the jackpot every time I see two empty spaces conjoined, especially when a parking lot is crowded.