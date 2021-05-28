No. 6 Hogs to tangle with No. 11 Wildcats in Super Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.  For the second time in program history and first time at Bogle Park, the No. 6 Arkansas softball team will be participating in a super regional. The Razorbacks host No. 11 Arizona with a berth to the Women’s College World Series on the line in a best two of three NCAA Super Regional beginning on Friday, May 28. All three games will air on the ESPN family of networks with Pam Ward (play-by-play) and Jenny Dalton-Hill (analyst) on the call.Fayetteville Regional Schedule.