Northampton, MA

‘Food and beauty everywhere’: Welcome to Northampton’s redesigned Strong Avenue, described as lush, green and COVID-safe, offering ‘a little sense of normalcy’ amid the pandemic

MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 20 days ago
It’s less than a mile long, but the newly barricaded stretch of Strong Avenue in Northampton has been described as Shangri-La — a lush, green and coronavirus-safe atmosphere that’s welcoming outdoor diners from all over. In only around 7 hours Tuesday, nearly the entire roadway off Main Street was redesigned...

Northampton, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Northampton zoning reform aims for affordability and choice, but sparks fight with residents concerned with changing neighborhoods

Around midnight on April 1, after five hours of public comment and deliberations on everything from climate change to decriminalized psychedelics, the Northampton City Council turned its attention to a pair of zoning ordinances. The first dealt with affordable housing — city planners wanted to make obtaining permission for projects...
Worcester, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Submerged SUV in Lake Quinsigamond removed by authorities in Worcester, Shrewsbury after it was located under 10 feet of water

The faint glow of taillights helped authorities in Worcester and Shrewsbury locate an unoccupied submerged SUV in Lake Quinsigamond late Wednesday night. Shrewsbury fire received a call for a submerged vehicle at around 9:31 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Main Street and North Quinsigamond Avenue in Shrewsbury, Shrewsbury Fire Captain Aaron Roy said. To aid with the underwater search, the Worcester Fire Dive Team was immediately called, Roy said.
Springfield, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Fireworks displays best kept with professionals (Editorial)

The pandemic has shuttered many municipal fireworks displays this year so many residents are likely to create small, local displays. Fireworks in the hands of people who aren’t professionals, especially children, can easily result in tragedy, from physical injuries to fires. Dr. Gerald Beltran, chief of pre-hospital disaster medicine, emergency...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

With competition growing, Western Massachusetts leaders want small business, minority-owned restaurants involved in sports betting

More competition is coming not only for casinos like Plainridge and MGM Springfield, but also for bars and restaurants, state Sen. John Velis, D-Westfield, testified Thursday before the Massachusetts Joint Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies. The committee, chaired on the Senate side by Sen. Eric P Lesser, D-Longmeadow,...
Palmer, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Palmer search process underway for conservation agent

PALMER – A search is underway to hire a permanent conservation agent to replace Angela Panaccione, who resigned to become Conservation Director in Charlton. Palmer Town Manager Ryan McNutt, in a report to the Council on Monday, said he appointed Sarah Fortune as interim conservation agent, while a search is underway for a permanent replacement.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Juneteenth as official holiday allows history to be acknowledged at local and state level in Massachusetts (Guest viewpoint)

Recognition has long been at the foundation of our struggle as a people. Being recognized for our contributions that have made this nation great, being recognized for our perseverance and being recognized for our innate ability to overcome tragic adversity has been removed and reconstructed for years. Let’s make no mistake about it, our triumph as a people is born from pure tragedy.
East Longmeadow, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Religion Notes: June 17, 2021

East Longmeadow - St. Mark’s Episcopal Church will hold a giant tag sale on Saturday, June 19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on church grounds. There will be something for everyone, 1 Porter Road, East Longmeadow. Online Devotions. Easthampton - The Baha’i Community of Western Mass./Southern Vt. invites everyone to its regular,...
Hampden County, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

‘We’re not going to stop’: Gov. Charlie Baker acknowledges lagging COVID vaccinations in Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Charlie Baker acknowledged Wednesday that the state must make getting a COVID-19 vaccine more convenient and work harder to encourage vaccination — especially in Hampden County, where vaccination rates have lagged. “We’re not going to stop,” Baker said just after visiting the Caring Health Center in Springfield...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Swampscott, Newburyport and Revere are Massachusetts’ three ‘Best Ocean Towns to Live In’ claims WalletHub

Swampscott, Newburyport and Revere ranked the top beach communities to live in Massachusetts in a new WalletHub study. Out of 145 beach communities around the United States on the list, Massachusetts took seven. However, even the the highest ranked Massachusetts beach, Swampscott didn’t crack the top half, coming in at 92. The others that made the list, from highest to lowest in ranking were Newburyport, 97, Revere, 107, Gloucester, 112, Salem, 121, Lynn, 128 and Hull, 139.