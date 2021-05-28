‘Food and beauty everywhere’: Welcome to Northampton’s redesigned Strong Avenue, described as lush, green and COVID-safe, offering ‘a little sense of normalcy’ amid the pandemic
It’s less than a mile long, but the newly barricaded stretch of Strong Avenue in Northampton has been described as Shangri-La — a lush, green and coronavirus-safe atmosphere that’s welcoming outdoor diners from all over. In only around 7 hours Tuesday, nearly the entire roadway off Main Street was redesigned...www.masslive.com