Kev's Comedy Club

German film director Sönke Wortmann (known for Little Sharks, The Miracle of Bern and the first season of the series Charité) is readying a comedy called Locked-in Society. Set in a German school, the film centres on a father who, one Friday afternoon, knocks on the door of the staff room in order to convince the six teachers still in the building to allow his son to take the Abitur exams. Soon, the situation spirals out of control, and the teachers, after initially looking down on the desperate father, find out that the man is willing to go to any lengths in order to get what he wants. After some unexpected twists, abysses open up for everyone involved.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO