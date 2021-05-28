Gothic Tea: A Dark History of Tea in Fiction and Real Life
A wind gust strikes the window beside me, rattling the rain-streaked glass. Outside, a brief flash of lighting illuminates the slope of conifers that edge the hillside road. Abandoning my desk for a much-needed break, I lift my mug and swirl the shadowy liquid it contains, lingering over the last sip. Peering into the depths, it’s hard to not notice how the bitter leaves at the bottom resemble a crow with outstretched wings.crimereads.com