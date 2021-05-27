The Open Arms

Nothing at The Fife Arms, the Highland hotel in the village of Braemar, Scotland, is to be expected – and this is true of its latest reveal: Bertie’s Whisky Bar. The sumptuously elegant and glamourous whisky bar is named in honor of Queen Victoria’s eldest son, King Edward VII, also known as ‘Bertie’. Inspired by the famous Royal bon viveur, known for his notoriously spirited behavior, the new whisky bar at the Fife Arms embraces all of this much-loved monarch’s extravagance, appetite for life and excessive spirit in every sense. Bertie’s is a celebration of whisky and this hedonistic heir, a gregarious and larger than life character who played fast and loose with the rules, had a love of opulence and all the wonders of the world.
