Check This Out! The Most Expensive House For Sale on LBI Right Now

Meticulously maintained 2 Bed 2 Bath rowhome in the heart of Canton. Located steps from Patterson Park, Canton Square, and endless shopping and dining options. Hardwoods throughout the main and upper level. A spacious updated kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an abundance of cabinet space. Enjoy a cup of coffee on the oversized rear deck! The upper level features 2 bedrooms and 1 large full bath with jetted tub. Find brand new carpets and a full bath in the fully finished lower level which could be used as an additional family room or a 3rd bedroom as it has a walk-out door to the rear. Brand New Windows installed in May 2021!