Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Check This Out! The Most Expensive House For Sale on LBI Right Now

By Sue Moll
Posted by 
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What a beauty on Barnegat Light, LBI. Can you even imagine living on the Barnegat Inlet and and the ocean. This house is unbelievably beautiful with over 2300 square feet. This house, according to zillow.com, is the most expensive house on LBI. Listen to Shawn & Sue mornings on 92.7...

1057thehawk.com
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lbi#Restaurants#Lbi#Barnegat Light House#The Light House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Celebrities
Related
New Richmond, WIHudson Star-Observer

PHOTOS: Redecorated homes in Roberts and New Richmond for sale

It's usually easy to tell the era in which a house was built just by glancing at the front elevation. However for two houses on the market in western Wisconsin, recent updates and redecorating—both inside and out—have made the homes look like new builds. Historic New Richmond house. Bedrooms: five.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

624 S Kenwood Avenue

Meticulously maintained 2 Bed 2 Bath rowhome in the heart of Canton. Located steps from Patterson Park, Canton Square, and endless shopping and dining options. Hardwoods throughout the main and upper level. A spacious updated kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an abundance of cabinet space. Enjoy a cup of coffee on the oversized rear deck! The upper level features 2 bedrooms and 1 large full bath with jetted tub. Find brand new carpets and a full bath in the fully finished lower level which could be used as an additional family room or a 3rd bedroom as it has a walk-out door to the rear. Brand New Windows installed in May 2021!
Tuckerton, NJAtlantic City Press

4 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $98,500

***INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY*** FIX & FLIP *** OR FIX TO RENT. This property has tons of potential, it is average in living space size for the neighborhood. This home has tons of character and charm. It is located close to main roads with easy access to local amenities. This property will not last. Property SOLD AS-IS ONLY.Buyers responsibility for any CO.Highest and Best Tuesday 6/1 at 11am.
mandelwillsell.com

11350 Carrington Ave

Live Directly On Watercrest's famous BIG LAKE! 180 Degree Of Non-Obstructed, Gorgeous Water Views! Amazing Sunsets! Over $32,000 In Seller Upgrades! Extended Pavered Patio w/Room For Pool On Oversized Fenced-In Lot! Walk To The Pierhouse Clubhouse w/Resort Style Amenities! Home Features 3 Full Beds, Plus Den Which Could Be Used As An Office Or Game Room, & 2.5 Baths. Stunning, Upgraded Light Fixtures Window Treatments, Fans, & More! Amazing Kitchen w/Quartz Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Backsplash, Huge Island, & Breakfast Area All Overlooking The Amazing Views From All Rooms On South Side Of Home! Wood Floors Throughout. Spacious Master Suite, Walk-In Closet, Quartz Counters, Separate Jetted Tub & Shower, A-Rated Schools, Best Location On Watercrest Prime Waterfront Lot!
Wonder Lake, ILLake Geneva Regional News

2 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $86,900

Super cute cottage style home with Wonder Lake water rights! Why rent when you can own and build equity? This bright and open home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with handicap step in shower. Kitchen boasts beautiful oak cabinets with plenty of counter space and extra cabinets for storage over looking the spacious living room with plenty of windows for natural lighting throughout. Spacious master bedroom offers plenty of space for night tables and dresser and 2nd bedroom is perfectly placed next to master. Easily decorate with modern paint colors that compliment the relaxing carpet. Back door leads to your expansive deck great for entertaining and overlooks your deep backyard with fire pit and 10x10 shed. Enjoy hot summer days with Wonder Lake access and easily run your errands with nearby post office and shopping. Home is in move-in ready condition and with the short sale it is also being sold as-is. Call today to schedule your exclusive tour!