Rose Amoros Jones, head of the state's Office of Healthy Aging, is resigning. In a letter to Gov. Dan McKee dated Thursday, Jones announced that her final day will be July 2. "I am proud and humbled to have led OHA both through an organizational transformation and the worst of this pandemic – and to have played a lead role in our State’s broader emergency response," Jones wrote. "The pandemic, and its many ripple effects, took a heavy toll on our families, including mine. I am looking forward as I step away from State service, to spending more time with my family, deepening my community involvement, and furthering efforts to promote a more equitable, healthy, and resilient Rhode Island."