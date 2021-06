On Tuesday night at Chase Field, Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Daniel Vogelbach took a lead off second while right fielder Avisail Garcia paced his way off first in the top of the sixth with two outs. Stefan Crichton took the signs from Daulton Varsho, kicked, and delivered the pitch. Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez swung, rolling a single into right-center. Vogelbach rounded third and headed home, but he came up limping. Pulled hamstring. With two already out, this would gift the Arizona Diamondbacks defense a way out of the inning.