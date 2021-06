Four-time winner Chris Froome is returning to the Tour de France as a support rider. He will try to help Canadian rider Michael Woods win for their Israel Start-Up Nation team. Froome says, “Although my ambitions this year won’t be as leader, I hope to add my experience and support to the team as best I can as road captain.” The British rider won the Tour in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017, but missed the last two races after a career-threatening crash. He broke a femur, elbow and ribs in June 2019 after hitting a wall while training at the Criterium du Dauphine.